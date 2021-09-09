Quiet weather continues, look for a hot one Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s another clear and cool start to the day. Plan on sunny sky once again with highs into the 70s and lows tonight returning to around 50 in most areas. Friday, the wind turns around from the southwest which should help us warm back into the lower 80s. Saturday still looks like a hot one with highs in the 90s. This will be close to records in many areas! Thankfully, humidity doesn’t look too bad. A cold front moving through on Sunday morning may generate an isolated shower in a few spots, but the overall theme for Sunday will be cooler with an increase in cloud cover. Next week, there’s a series of systems that may bring us some rain chances. At this time, any severe risk appears low. Have a good day!

