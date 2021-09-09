Show You Care
Patrol: Iowa couple killed in chain-reaction crash on I-35

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUXLEY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa State Patrol says a Van Meter couple have died in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 35 near Huxley in central Iowa.

The patrol says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon when a semitrailer crashed into the back of another semi that had slowed for traffic congestion, causing the chain-reaction crash.

Four semitrailers, a van and pickup truck were all caught up in the crash. The patrol says 81-year old Gordon Martens and 79-year-old Nora Martens, both of Van Meter, were in the pickup and died in the crash.

The patrol says another person sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

