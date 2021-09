CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a very comfortable night tonight, the southerly winds move in on Friday. Highs jump back above normal for this late summer season into the 80s. The 90s are ahead for Saturday with near record highs possible. Sunday brings the passage of a cold front bringing us back down to seasonable normal with highs in the 70s and 80s next week. Have a great night!

