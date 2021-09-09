Show You Care
Moderna to develop combination COVID, flu shot

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) – Moderna is working on a single vaccine that fights both COVID-19 and the flu.

The pharmaceutical company announced on Thursday that it’s developing a combination shot.

The single-dose vaccine would pair their booster against coronavirus with their booster against the flu.

The company reportedly hopes to have the shot ready and available by the fall.

Moderna also said it’s submitted its COVID-19 booster shot for Food and Drug Administration approval this month.

The shot would be administered six months after a patient receives the second dose of its vaccine.

Currently, Moderna’s vaccine only has emergency use authorization.

