Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Linn County school districts to follow law regarding mask mandates in schools

(WRDW)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The superintendents of Linn County area school districts said they are required to follow state law regarding mask mandates at schools, regardless of public or personal opinions on the matter.

It comes after the Linn County Public Health sent a letter last week encouraging mask requirements for students and school staff members, regardless of vaccination status.

The superintendents sent a joint letter on Thursday saying it’s aware that questions and concerns remain over mitigation measures, including mask mandates in schools, and that Linn County Public Health encouraged challenging the law in order to require masks in schools anyway.

However, after consulting with legal counsel it was determined that districts are required to follow the law, House File 847, and cannot adopt policies requiring masks or face coverings.

The letter reads:

“Violating the law could result in ramifications including litigation, accreditation, licensure, student learning, and substantial disruptions to the school environment. Iowa is the only state which prevents facial-covering mandates in schools via state law; other states have regulations or proclamations.”

The superintendents said masks are allowed to be worn at schools and schools are maintaining the mitigation measures they are able to implement. They also encourage employees, students and visitors to follow mitigation measures at home and in the community.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Two killed in Walford crash, collision happened shortly after deputy quit chase of vehicle
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Fatal crash closes Highway 151 north of Walford
Adventureland in Altoona says it will remove three rides and add 10 new ones.
Adventureland to remove 3 rides, add 10 new ones next year
Zero Zone, a manufacturing factory from Wisconsin, is expanding into Iowa and chose Dyersville...
Wisconsin manufacturer to expand into Iowa, chooses Dyersville as first location
Iowa City man convicted of murder after intentional car crash

Latest News

Some health experts in Iowa say at-home testing kits may be more likely to lead to false...
Iowa health experts caution against at-home COVID-19 test kits
The president is preparing to outline his strategy to curb the delta variant and increase...
Biden has 6-pillar plan to fight COVID-19
Officials took three mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics off the streets after workers were...
Mobile vaccine clinics harassed, vandalized in Colorado
Johnson County Health Department looks at alternative methods of getting younger adults...
Johnson County Public Health trying out a competitive motivation to increase vaccination