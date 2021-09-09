Linn County school districts to follow law regarding mask mandates in schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The superintendents of Linn County area school districts said they are required to follow state law regarding mask mandates at schools, regardless of public or personal opinions on the matter.

It comes after the Linn County Public Health sent a letter last week encouraging mask requirements for students and school staff members, regardless of vaccination status.

The superintendents sent a joint letter on Thursday saying it’s aware that questions and concerns remain over mitigation measures, including mask mandates in schools, and that Linn County Public Health encouraged challenging the law in order to require masks in schools anyway.

However, after consulting with legal counsel it was determined that districts are required to follow the law, House File 847, and cannot adopt policies requiring masks or face coverings.

The letter reads:

“Violating the law could result in ramifications including litigation, accreditation, licensure, student learning, and substantial disruptions to the school environment. Iowa is the only state which prevents facial-covering mandates in schools via state law; other states have regulations or proclamations.”

The superintendents said masks are allowed to be worn at schools and schools are maintaining the mitigation measures they are able to implement. They also encourage employees, students and visitors to follow mitigation measures at home and in the community.

