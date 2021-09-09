Johnson County Public Health trying out a competitive motivation to increase vaccination

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Department of Public Health started to look at increasing vaccinations in the 12 to 25 age range by starting a Greek life vaccine challenge.

“Everyone in my fraternity has been vaccinated before the challenge started,” Charles Vazquez, a Sigma Lambda Beta member, said.

“Students like me have earned the right to walk and have our families watch,” Ever Taylor, the only member of Delta Sigma Theta, said.

Taylor, being the only member in her house at the time, got her vaccine at the end of last summer meaning her house is 100% vaccinated. Vazquez said his house was also 100% vaccinated. Some of the larger houses were still working on achieving that 100% vaccination goal.

“We have over 150 members in Chi Omega,” Emma Carlson said. “It would be a challenge to know all of their vaccination statuses. We plan to try our best.”

Johnson County Public Health Health Educator, Susan Vileta, said there was a slight increase in people getting vaccinated in the 12 to 17 age group, but said the 18 to 25 group was lacking behind.

“This is a skeptical group,” Vileta said. “Partly because of their age and learning to make their own decisions.”

