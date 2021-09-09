Show You Care
Iowa health experts caution against at-home COVID-19 test kits

By KCCI
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Some health experts in Iowa say at-home testing kits may be more likely to lead to false negatives.

Pharmacist Leslie Herron says she refuses to sell the kits because she believes they are “not where they need to be.”

This comes amid a high demand for the kits.

Herron and Doctor Barbara Hodne with the Iowa Clinic both say a false negative can have huge consequences.

Hodne says PCR tests are better than rapid tests.

“The rapid tests are all antigen tests, and they have a little lower sensitivity and specificity than the PCR testing has, so (they) may have an increased chance of having a false negative test,” Hodne said.

She also says a lot of people struggle to correctly test themselves, so the sample isn’t always enough.

Hodne says people should seek out PCR tests for the most accurate results.

