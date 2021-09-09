Show You Care
Iowa fire department assisting with hurricane recovery in Louisiana

By KCCI
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - One Iowa Fire Department is helping with recovery efforts in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida.

Members of the New Sharon Fire Department are helping clean up what’s left of damaged homes.

The firefighters said a lot of trees fell on homes and damaged them during the storm.

Crews are tarping roofs to prevent further water damage, but this isn’t the first time the New Sharon Fire Department helped with hurricane recovery.

In 2018, crews went to Texas to help clean up from Hurricane Harvey.

“Last year, we were in Camden, Louisiana, when Hurricane Laura came through and then Hurricane Sally came. We get around quite a few places,” Steve Gerard, with the New Sharon Fire Department, said.

The fire department said the trip wouldn’t be possible without the support of their community.

They said the generosity of Iowans is felt far beyond the state’s borders.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

