Field of Dreams wins Ballpark of the Year award

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Field of Dreams has won a national award.

The Major League Baseball Stadium in Dyersville was named “Ballpark of the Year” by BaseballParks.com.

The group has presented this honor to a new or remodeled baseball stadium every year since 2000.

The Field of Dreams hosted Iowa’s first MLB game last month, with the Chicago White Sox playing the New York Yankees.

The Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds are scheduled to play at the site next season on August 11, 2022.

