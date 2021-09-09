Disaster volunteer training hopes to strengthen community response to natural disasters

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - To better prepare communities for disaster United Way of East Central Iowa, Iowa Homeland Security, and Volunteer Iowa is hosting disaster volunteerism training quarterly.

“When people are like, oh, if there’s another disaster, I’m like, oh, that’s not if, it’s when. We have about one a year in our community,” said Kayla Paulson, Volunteer Engagement Manager at United Way of East Central Iowa.

The group is hosting a training in Benton county Thursday at 9 a.m.. During this training, volunteers will learn how to prepare for disasters and important safety precautions for disasters. They’ll also learn about how to assess the damage, which could help trigger responses from national organizations.

“We want to know, a picture of complete damage so that we might be able to get FEMA funding. But we also need to know Do they need help or not? Because that was a big struggle with the derecho,” said Paulson.

People who complete the training will be added to Volunteer Iowa’s database, which works closely with United Way organizations.

Paulson says this training helps communities best utilize their resources in times of need. This is especially critical in rural areas impacted by natural disasters.

“Quite often, if we end up having a disaster that hits Cedar Rapids, and one of our rural communities, as you can see with the derecho, a lot of focus goes on Cedar Rapids with the highest population.

When a community understands what resources and networks of assistance are able to provide them help it can end up saving them money.

“Instead of Benton County disaster group using funds can we see if this person is eligible, and we were able to quickly make those connections, find out where they’re eligible or not. Because then it helps save almost $2,000 when we look at what other resources are there, and that’s a piece that quite often our rural communities don’t have,” said Paulson

For more information on how you can become a disaster volunteer click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.