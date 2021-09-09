Show You Care
Crews searching wooded area near where Xavior Harrelson disappeared

Search crews are in an area of the Fox Forest County Recreation Area just outside of Montezuma...
Search crews are in an area of the Fox Forest County Recreation Area just outside of Montezuma in rural Poweshiek County.(KCCI)
By KCCI
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCCI) - There may be new developments in the search for 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson.

KCCI reports search crews are in an area of the Fox Forest County Recreation Area just outside of Montezuma in rural Poweshiek County.

KCCI Senior Reporter Todd Magel reports a large law enforcement presence in Fox Forest just south of Diamond Lake and Lake Ponderosa.

Fox Forest is a vast county park that stretches several miles to the south. A crew using search dogs come in and out of a trail area of Fox Forest.

The Poweshiek County sheriff is at the scene, but deferred all questions to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Harrelson was reported missing on May 27. He was last seen riding his bike in Montezuma, where he and his mother live.

He was reported missing just days before his eleventh birthday. His mother said she has no idea where Xavior could be after he vanished from their Montezuma home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

