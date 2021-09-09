Show You Care
Another quiet day

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect another quiet day ahead across the area. Highs will be in the 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Overnight, clear skies will allow our temperatures to fall to the low 50s again for a crisp start to your Friday. Our warm-up starts tomorrow as highs rise into the low 80s. Saturday is still on track to be a hot day with highs in the 90s. If you have any plans or are headed to Ames for the Cy-Hawk game, make sure to take those heat precautions and stay hydrated. A cold front looks to move through Sunday, cooling our highs down into the upper 70s and low 80s. This may also bring a shower or two. Otherwise, multiple systems move through next week bringing a chance of rain.

