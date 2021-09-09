Ames police increase security for Cy-Hawk game

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Ames police are increasing security ahead of the Cy-Hawk game this Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium.

Ames police said they expect 100,000 people to be in and around the stadium on game day.

They are focused on traffic, parking, and the hot weather.

Police said they had a number of heat exhaustion calls during Iowa State’s opening game against UNI last weekend.

Ames Police and Iowa State police said they will also be on the lookout for fights.

Saturday also marks a somber anniversary.

The Cy-Hawk game falls 20 years after the deadly terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

“We’re always thinking about ‘what are the potential opportunities, what are the threats that could happen,’” Iowa State University Police Chief, Michael Newton said. “It ratchets it up on an anniversary date like 9/11.”

Iowa State Police say their crowd management partner will help screen fans at the gate.

Ames police will have extra personnel monitoring the Welch Avenue area before, during and after the game.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.