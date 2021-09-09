Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Ames police increase security for Cy-Hawk game

By KCCI
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Ames police are increasing security ahead of the Cy-Hawk game this Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium.

Ames police said they expect 100,000 people to be in and around the stadium on game day.

They are focused on traffic, parking, and the hot weather.

Police said they had a number of heat exhaustion calls during Iowa State’s opening game against UNI last weekend.

Ames Police and Iowa State police said they will also be on the lookout for fights.

Saturday also marks a somber anniversary.

The Cy-Hawk game falls 20 years after the deadly terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

“We’re always thinking about ‘what are the potential opportunities, what are the threats that could happen,’” Iowa State University Police Chief, Michael Newton said. “It ratchets it up on an anniversary date like 9/11.”

Iowa State Police say their crowd management partner will help screen fans at the gate.

Ames police will have extra personnel monitoring the Welch Avenue area before, during and after the game.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Two killed in Walford crash, collision happened shortly after deputy quit chase of vehicle
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Fatal crash closes Highway 151 north of Walford
Adventureland in Altoona says it will remove three rides and add 10 new ones.
Adventureland to remove 3 rides, add 10 new ones next year
Zero Zone, a manufacturing factory from Wisconsin, is expanding into Iowa and chose Dyersville...
Wisconsin manufacturer to expand into Iowa, chooses Dyersville as first location
Iowa City man convicted of murder after intentional car crash

Latest News

The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021...
Field of Dreams wins Ballpark of the Year award
An Ankeny native is back home this morning after competing in the Tokyo Paralympic games.
Ankeny man brings home bronze medal from Tokyo Paralympics
Some health experts in Iowa say at-home testing kits may be more likely to lead to false...
Iowa health experts caution against at-home COVID-19 test kits
One Iowa Fire Department is helping with recovery efforts in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida.
Iowa fire department assisting with hurricane recovery in Louisiana