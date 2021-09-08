Working moms may help Iowa restaurants recover from worker shortage

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa Restaurant Association says an influx of working moms could help restaurants recover from worker shortages.

The association’s president and CEO, Jessica Dunker, said women usually make up more than 50 percent of the restaurant workforce. And for working moms, restaurant jobs provide flexible schedules.

However, the pandemic closed many schools and daycares, so many of those women had to quit working to take care of kids at home.

Dunker says many students are leaving their jobs to go back to school right now, and so she’s hopeful women will start to fill those jobs.

“We’re hoping as schools are back in session for the younger kids, that we will see more of the working moms choose to take these part-time positions maybe a couple of days a week, during the day, during school hours or an evening or two during the week, and that we will start to see women coming back into the workforce in our industry,” Dunker said.

An Iowa Restaurant Association survey showed 50 percent of restaurants are now reducing hours, and 28 percent are closing an extra day a week due to worker shortages.

