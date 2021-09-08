Wisconsin manufacturer to expand into Iowa, chooses Dyersville as first location

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A manufacturing company from Wisconsin is expanding into Iowa and has chosen Dyersville to establish its new location.

Zero Zone makes refrigeration and freezing units for grocery and convenience stores and plans on opening a new facility in Dyersville early next year. Economic leaders in the city said the plan is to start with the assembly aspect of the company, which would bring around 30 new jobs. Eventually, they expect that number to increase to around 50 new jobs.

Jacque Rahe, executive director of the Dyersville Economic Development Corporation, said what really set Dyersville apart was the camaraderie among local groups.

“I think Zero Zone was very happy to see that type of camaraderie in the community and that type of camaraderie in the region, that we are all working together to try and make their relocation as successful as it could possibly be,” Rahe said.

According to Rahe, the project came together with the help of organizations in the area, like the Greater Dubuque Development Corporation, and local colleges, including Northeast Iowa Community College and the Southwest Wisconsin Technical College. She said Zero Zone was looking for a place close to technical colleges so it could recruit workers and allow for more training opportunities.

Zero Zone was also looking for a building that was almost completed, something the Industrial Park in Dyersville could offer at the location at 2336 Industrial Parkway SW.

“The fact that we had this fabulous product already being built they could see where it was going to be located, they could see the size, they could feel the quality of work,” Rahe said. “Obviously everyone wants to say ‘If you build it they will come,’ and it can translate into customers or whatever.”

The building is not done yet, though, which would allow Zero Zone to customize the building to fit their needs.

On Tuesday night, the Dyersville City Council will vote on a resolution to support a state application for financial assistance. Rahe said the state will consider that application on September 17, but for now, the city has to at least sponsor that application.

