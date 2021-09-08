Willie Ray Fairley and crew arrive in Louisiana, already giving out meals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids restaurant owner is now in Louisiana to feed hurricane victims.

Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack, left on Monday morning after receiving a truck to pull his Q Shack truck.

Fairley posted an update on Facebook Tuesday night saying he and his crew had arrived in the city of Covington.

“What a day it was! With all the traveling to make it to Covington,La,” he wrote in the Facebook post. “We was able to give out 375 meals. Hoping for a better day tomorrow.”

Fairley has been recognized locally and nationally for his efforts to feed people after multiple natural disasters.

In Cedar Rapids, he fed hundreds of people per day for weeks after the derecho caused widespread damage in eastern Iowa.

He also took a team to Texas to feed people after a winter storm left many without power.

Fairley has been honored among Fortune’s 50 Greatest Leaders.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.