Two killed in Walford crash, collision happened shortly after deputy quit chase of vehicle

WALFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials have released more details in a collision in Linn County that killed two people on Wednesday afternoon.

At around12:04 p.m, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a domestic disturbance near the corner of 80th Street and Iowa Highway 100. The caller said it involved a male driving a blue Nissan Altima and a female passenger in the car attempting to jump out of the vehicle.

A deputy made contact with the vehicle at around 12:23 p.m. as it traveled south on 80th Street, north of its intersection with E Avenue, with it traveling at “excessive speed.” The deputy observed the female passenger still in the car. An attempt to pull over the vehicle was made by turning on the deputy’s vehicle’s flashing lights, but the vehicle did not stop leading to a chase.

The pursuit continued south on 80th Street to East Cemetery Road in Fairfax, then later turned onto U.S. Highway 151 southbound. At around 12:27 p.m., the deputy decided that the driver of the vehicle he was chasing was acting too recklessly and chose to end the chase near the intersection of Highway 151 and Wright Brothers Boulevard.

Within about a minute later, the deputy reported seeing debris flying in the air further south along Highway 151 after an apparent collision. The deputy caught up to the scene and saw that the Nissan Altima had crossed the center line and hit a northbound Kenworth dump truck at a near head-on angle around the 300 block of Highway 151 in Walford.

Both the man and the woman in the Altima were ejected from the vehicle, according to officials, and were killed. Their identities are not being released at this time. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Highway 151 was closed for several hours on Wednesday, but it has since reopened.

An investigation into the incident by the Iowa State Patrol is ongoing.

