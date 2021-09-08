Show You Care
Stay or go? Iowa’s Ferentz has been courted like Campbell

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, left, talks...
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, left, talks with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz before an NCAA college football game in Ames, Iowa. Ferentz has been where Campbell is now in his career. Successful coach, courted annually by other schools and the NFL. Ferentz stayed at Iowa and settled into a two-decade run. Heading into the biggest Iowa-Iowa State game in the history of the rivalry, it's hard to know how much longer Campbell will be in Ames. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz knows what Iowa State coach Matt Campbell is going through. He was once sought by other schools and the NFL.

Ferentz decided to stay at Iowa and has become one of the winningest coach in Big Ten history.

In five seasons with Iowa State, Campbell has already turned down opportunities to leave.

On Saturday, Campbell need only look to the opposite sideline to see how a coach can make a pretty decent life in Iowa.

That’s when No. 9 Iowa State hosts No. 10 Iowa in their annual showdown.

