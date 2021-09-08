Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

South Dakota governor orders restrictions on abortion meds

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 16,...
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has issued an executive order to restrict access to abortion medication and make it clear that medicine-induced abortions fall within state law requiring an in-person consultation with a physician.

The Republican governor directed the state Department of Health to that abortion-inducing drugs can only be prescribed or dispensed by a state-licensed physician after an in-person examination.

Noem’s order was made in anticipation that the Food and Drug Administration later this year will allow abortion medications to be dispensed through the mail or virtual pharmacies.

About 39 percent of abortions in South Dakota last year were done through medication

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a fire coming from the iconic car sign at Rick's Auto Sales in...
Iconic Cedar Rapids car lot sign catches fire Monday night
Police arrested 47-year-old David John Smith after a car chase early Tuesday morning.
Cedar Rapids police arrest man after early morning car chase
Zero Zone, a manufacturing factory from Wisconsin, is expanding into Iowa and chose Dyersville...
Wisconsin manufacturer to expand into Iowa, chooses Dyersville as first location
A cold front approaches on Tuesday.
Cold front moves through Iowa on Tuesday
University of Iowa IFC president speaks out
University of Iowa Interfraternity Council president speaks out

Latest News

Two seniors are recovering, thanks to five heroes who pulled them out of their burning car....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans rescue couple from burning car
LIVE: Biden remarks honoring labor unions
Arkansas transgender community looks for acceptance
Arkansas transgender community looks for acceptance
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2021 file photo, the U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court to return to in-person arguments
FILE - President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter following a virtual meeting from...
Biden to honor labor unions in White House remarks