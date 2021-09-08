Show You Care
So long, sound of silence: Teams adapt again to noisy crowds

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum...
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Indiana in Iowa City, Iowa. As much as Big Ten teams love having fans back this year after playing without spectators in the pandemic-delayed 2020 season, the change is requiring some adjustments because communicating on the field isn’t quite as easy as it was a year ago when they were in empty stadiums. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — College football teams spent the opening week of the season getting reacquainted with an unfamiliar sound: Authentic crowd noise.

The return of fans created some memorable scenes and allowed the return of some treasured traditions, including the “Jump Around” student frenzy at Wisconsin and players at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa waving to patients at a nearby children’s hospital.

Teams have to adjust to it. Competing without spectators made it easy for players and coaches to communicate with one another last year. Now it’s a little trickier.

