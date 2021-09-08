Show You Care
Silicon Valley finds remote work is easier to begin than end

RunX CEO Ankur Dahiya, center, takes part in a video meeting with employees JD Palomino, top...
RunX CEO Ankur Dahiya, center, takes part in a video meeting with employees JD Palomino, top left, and Nitin Aggarwal, right, at a rented office in San Francisco, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Technology companies like RunX that led the charge into remote work early as the pandemic unfurled, are confronting a new challenge as it winds down: how, when and even whether they should bring their long-isolated employees back to offices that have been designed for teamwork. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)(Eric Risberg | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thriving Silicon Valley companies were among the first to embrace remote work during the pandemic, but they’ve struggled over how to recall their high-paid employees to the office.

Their varied -- and sometimes quickly reversed -- attempts to justify free food and expensive real estate may establish a new employment model that could ripple across much of U.S. business.

And it may involve much less office work than once expected, which in turn could challenge one of Silicon Valley’s most cherished notions – that open offices and employee perks are necessary to spark innovation.

