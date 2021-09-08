Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Severe COVID breakthrough cases tend to be in older, sicker people, Yale study says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new Yale University study shows people with severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19 tend to be older and have underlying health conditions.

The average age of those studied was 80 and more than half were overweight, had lung disease or diabetes.

Most of them also had cardiovascular disease.

Of the patients who tested positive, 18% had been given at least one dose of the vaccine. Another third were fully vaccinated.

Just under half didn’t show symptoms for COVID-19. They were hospitalized for something unrelated.

Of the 54 breakthrough cases, 14 patients had severe symptoms.

According to the study, this is not a complete picture of breakthrough cases because everyone studied showed up sick to the hospital.

It also didn’t look at any cases after the delta variant became the dominant strain of the virus.

The study looked at close to 1,000 patients in the Yale New Haven Health system from the end of March to July.

It was published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a fire coming from the iconic car sign at Rick's Auto Sales in...
Iconic Cedar Rapids car lot sign catches fire Monday night
Police arrested 47-year-old David John Smith after a car chase early Tuesday morning.
Cedar Rapids police arrest man after early morning car chase
Zero Zone, a manufacturing factory from Wisconsin, is expanding into Iowa and chose Dyersville...
Wisconsin manufacturer to expand into Iowa, chooses Dyersville as first location
Jimmy James Hilleshiem, 39.
Man charged after allegedly stealing diesel tank in Benton County
A cold front approaches on Tuesday.
Cold front moves through Iowa on Tuesday

Latest News

A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Fatal crash closes Hwy 151 north of Walford
Asiah Fiqueroia, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
3-year-old boy killed when nearly 150 rounds were fired into homes
A carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M....
US troops killed in Afghan bombing awarded Purple Hearts
If convicted by a jury, Elizabeth Holmes could be sentenced to 20 years in prison — a stunning...
Trial set to begin for fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes