RISE program forms new partnership to help clients transition from incarceration

By Brian Tabick
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa nonprofit said COVID-19 made it difficult to help its clients make the transition from incarceration to society.

The RISE Program helps people coming out of incarceration find safe housing, new identification, and jobs. In 2019, the nonprofit helped over 830 people. That number dropped 80% during the pandemic.

“We weren’t allowed in the prisons or the jails, and the buses had a limited capacity,” Carl Rush, the program director for RISE, said.

Rush said a new partnership with the Sixth Judicial District Services was a necessity in finding those missing clients. He said 47% of the people they help start there. Since opening the new facility in June, over 120 people have come for assistance.

“It was all about getting the word out and letting individuals know that people could come to RISE again,” Rush said.

They will still be utilizing the First Presbyterian Church downtown. A ribbon-cutting event will be held on Thursday for the new facility at 901 29th Avenue SW.

