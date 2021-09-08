Quiet and nice weather the rest of the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a fall-like day ahead across eastern Iowa. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid-70s with no humidity to worry about. Plenty of sunshine is expected through the day as well.

Overnight, clear skies will drop our temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s. More sunshine for tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Comfortable weather continues for the end of the week, but temperatures ramp up into the upper 80s, low 90s by the weekend.

