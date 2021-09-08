Prairie Meadows prepares for increase in sports betting ahead of Cy-Hawk game

ALTOONA, Iowa (WOI) - Prairie Meadows in Altoona said the sports betting floor has been quiet leading up to Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game.

It will be the first Cy-Hawk game since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But as the Iowa Hawkeyes prepare to take on the Iowa State Cyclones, casinos are preparing for an increase in sports betting.

Prairie Meadows said despite things being quiet now, it expects bets on the game to increase as it gets closer because this is the first year both teams are ranked.

During the last game in 2019, the casino said it handled more than $14.5 million in bets.

According to the latest Associated Press college football poll, Iowa State is ranked ninth and Iowa is ranked 10th.

