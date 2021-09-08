Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Nearly $400 million North Liberty hospital gets approval to begin construction

By Ethan Stein
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics received the green light from the Iowa Board of Regents to start construction on a new hospital in North Liberty on Tuesday.

The facility in North Liberty will be at the corner of Forevergreen Road and Highway 965, right at the edge of the city by Coralville. The facility will cost close to $400 million and will contain two different buildings. The hospital, which is budgeted to cost 230 Million Dollars, was approved by a state health council last week.

The application the Board of Regents approved also contains a $165 Million academic and clinic building next door, which doesn’t need approval from a state health board. The total project will cost more than the University’s Stead Family Children’s hospital. That project went over budget in 2019.

Suresh Gunasekaran, who is CEO of UIHC, said it’s using an outside construction manager to stay on budget. He said the construction manager helped create the budget.

”So this budget that’s being presented in front of you, that exact construction manager has been part of that process and has been able to sign off on the scope and they have been able to sign off on the approach,” Gunasekaran said.

He said the way the building is designed makes it easier to build too. Construction could begin later this month and the project is expected to be completed by Summer 2025.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a fire coming from the iconic car sign at Rick's Auto Sales in...
Iconic Cedar Rapids car lot sign catches fire Monday night
Police arrested 47-year-old David John Smith after a car chase early Tuesday morning.
Cedar Rapids police arrest man after early morning car chase
A cold front approaches on Tuesday.
Cold front moves through Iowa on Tuesday
University of Iowa IFC president speaks out
University of Iowa Interfraternity Council president speaks out
Marion police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old. Officials said Talaya Starr...
Operation Quickfind: 13-year-old Talaya Starr McGee

Latest News

Alliant Energy workers helped restore power to more than 600,000 customers impacted by...
Alliant Energy workers recall week in Louisiana restoring power
Adventureland in Altoona says it will remove three rides and add 10 new ones.
Adventureland to remove 3 rides, add 10 new ones
Iowa hospitals and nursing homes are reporting a widespread nursing shortage.
Iowa hospitals, nursing homes report widespread nursing shortage
The Iowa Department of Corrections says 21 inmates and two staff members have died from COVID-19.
Pandemic takes toll on Iowa prisons