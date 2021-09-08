Nearly $400 million North Liberty hospital gets approval to begin construction

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics received the green light from the Iowa Board of Regents to start construction on a new hospital in North Liberty on Tuesday.

The facility in North Liberty will be at the corner of Forevergreen Road and Highway 965, right at the edge of the city by Coralville. The facility will cost close to $400 million and will contain two different buildings. The hospital, which is budgeted to cost 230 Million Dollars, was approved by a state health council last week.

The application the Board of Regents approved also contains a $165 Million academic and clinic building next door, which doesn’t need approval from a state health board. The total project will cost more than the University’s Stead Family Children’s hospital. That project went over budget in 2019.

Suresh Gunasekaran, who is CEO of UIHC, said it’s using an outside construction manager to stay on budget. He said the construction manager helped create the budget.

”So this budget that’s being presented in front of you, that exact construction manager has been part of that process and has been able to sign off on the scope and they have been able to sign off on the approach,” Gunasekaran said.

He said the way the building is designed makes it easier to build too. Construction could begin later this month and the project is expected to be completed by Summer 2025.

