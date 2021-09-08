Show You Care
Mobile COVID vaccine clinics halted after harassment

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A Colorado county’s public health department director says officials took three mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics off the streets after workers were harassed while providing inoculations over Labor Day weekend.

Jefferson County Public Health executive director Dawn Comstock says staff at a mobile vaccine clinic in Gilpin County were yelled at and threatened by people passing by, The Denver Post reports.

Comstock says a driver ran over and destroyed signs put up around the vaccine clinic’s tent.

In a separate incident, someone also threw an unidentified liquid at a nurse working a different mobile clinic in front of a restaurant.

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

— Judge: Florida can’t enforce ban on school mask mandates

— Vaccine alliance expects to ship 1.4B doses by end of year, down from 2B

— U.S. faces COVID-19 surge in summer, leading into fall

— Read AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

