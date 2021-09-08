Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Marshalltown public schools to buy Orpheum Theater for $1

The Marshalltown Community School District will buy the city's historic Orpheum Theater for the...
The Marshalltown Community School District will buy the city's historic Orpheum Theater for the price of $1.(Orpheum Theater)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Marshalltown Community Schools will become the new owners of the city’s historic Orpheum Theater for the basement-bargain price of $1.

The Times-Republican reports that the district’s school board on Tuesday unanimously approved a letter of intent to buy the theater on Main Street.

The school district will pay the current owners, Iowa Valley Community College District, $1 for the building at closing, set for June 16 or sooner.

The theater closed last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa Valley Community College District Chancellor Kristie Fisher says she’s proud the theater will remain an educational facility.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a fire coming from the iconic car sign at Rick's Auto Sales in...
Iconic Cedar Rapids car lot sign catches fire Monday night
Police arrested 47-year-old David John Smith after a car chase early Tuesday morning.
Cedar Rapids police arrest man after early morning car chase
Zero Zone, a manufacturing factory from Wisconsin, is expanding into Iowa and chose Dyersville...
Wisconsin manufacturer to expand into Iowa, chooses Dyersville as first location
Jimmy James Hilleshiem, 39.
Man charged after allegedly stealing diesel tank in Benton County
A cold front approaches on Tuesday.
Cold front moves through Iowa on Tuesday

Latest News

A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Fatal crash closes Hwy 151 north of Walford
The captain for the Cyclones is Gerald Terry, a nine-year-old cancer survivor from Ames.
Ames 9-year-old cancer survivor to be Kid Captain at Cy-Hawk game
The slow cooker is so convenient for families with kids and working parents because it...
Hy-Vee dietitian shares slow cooker recipes
Marion reintroduces mask requirement at city facilities