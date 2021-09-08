Marion reintroduces mask requirement at city facilities

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion is reintroducing COVID-19 safety measures at city facilities due to increased COVID-19 cases in Linn County.

That means all employees and visitors will be required to wear a face covering at city facilities.

It comes as Linn County is currently considered an area of high transmission, according to the CDC.

City officials said all public meetings and all city council and city boards and commissions meetings will be held virtually through September.

The city said it expects to reevaluate the safety measures by the end of the month.

While facilities will stay open to walk-in traffic, the city is reminding residents that any city business can be conducted online, by phone or via email.

