Iowa City man convicted of murder after intentional car crash

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 34-year-old Iowa City man has been convicted of second-degree murder after prosecutors said he intentionally drove the wrong way on an interstate and collided with another car, killing a man from Texas.

Stephen Lucore was found guilty by a judge Tuesday in the 2019 crash that led to the death of 64-year-old Robert Sawyer, of Nocona, Texas. Prosecutors said Lucore drove the wrong way on Interstate 80 between Tiffin and Oxford and crashed into a vehicle driven by Sawyer’s son.

Prosecutors said Lucore told authorities he was driving east in the westbound lanes without lights in an effort to kill himself.

For anyone having feelings of hopelessness or thoughts of suicide, there is always help. Foundation 2 has a crisis line at 319-362-2174.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.