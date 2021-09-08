House fire in northwest Cedar Rapids causes damage, displaces occupants

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire on Tuesday evening caused damage to the home where it took place and killed dogs trapped inside the structure, according to officials.

At around 7:29 p.m. on Tuesday, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report from a neighbor of smoke coming from the roof of a home in the 700 block of H Avenue NW. Firefighters arrived and began to knock down the fire, which was located within the kitchen of the home. Flames did not spread to other areas of the home, but heavy smoke spread to the rest of the home.

After a search of the home, it was determined there were no people inside the home at the time of the fire. Firefighters did locate dogs inside the home that did not survive the blaze.

The house sustained fire damage in the kitchen and smoke damage elsewhere. The home’s occupants were displaced by the incident. It is unclear whether smoke detectors were working inside the home.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

