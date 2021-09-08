Hospitalizations with COVID-19 continue climb in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More patients in Iowa’s hospitals are in intensive care units with COVID-19 since before Christmas in 2020, according to the latest state data.

As of Wednesday, the state reported a total of 8,404 additional individuals who tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the same time last Wednesday. An average of 1,200.6 individuals tested positive per day over the last week, slightly higher than the previous week’s 1,186.9 people. A total of 416,794 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Around 29% of the total set of positive tests in the past week were from children aged 17 and under, according to the state. This represents a 22% increase in that age group’s share of total positives week-to-week.

30 more people who died with COVID-19 were added to the state’s total since last Wednesday, which is now 6,337 people since March 2020.

578 people are in Iowa hospitals with COVID-19, a net increase of 54 since last Wednesday. 158 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net increase of 15. 82 patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of 16. 86 people were newly admitted to state hospitals with the virus in the past 24 hours.

An additional 26,771 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered over the last week, lower than the previous week’s 34,960 doses. A total of 3,246,108 doses have been administered since they became available. 129,900 people have received one dose of a vaccine and are waiting to complete their series. 1,627,160 people have completed their vaccination course, or around 51% of the state’s population.

23,586 people were tested for COVID-19 for the first time in the past week, resulting in a positivity rate for that batch of tests of 35.6%. 1,935,942 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic.

