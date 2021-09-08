Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Group raises $8.2M to preserve land along East Lake Okoboji

An area of shoreline and adjacent land on the east side of East Lake Okoboji in northwest Iowa....
An area of shoreline and adjacent land on the east side of East Lake Okoboji in northwest Iowa. The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation raised $8.2 million to purchase the 50 acres and preserve it as the last largely undeveloped plot of land on the lake's shore.(Courtesy: Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation)
By the Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (AP) — A preservation group has raised enough money to buy and preserve 50 acres on the East Lake Okoboji shoreline in northwest Iowa.

The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation announced Tuesday it had raised $8.2 million to buy the land near Spirit Lake. The Sioux City Journal reports the land being purchased includes 2,020 feet of natural shoreline, which is the last undeveloped and privately owned stretch along the lake.

The foundation plans to begin an ecological restoration of the shoreline but will allow low-impact public use, including trails that connect to an adjacent state park.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a fire coming from the iconic car sign at Rick's Auto Sales in...
Iconic Cedar Rapids car lot sign catches fire Monday night
Zero Zone, a manufacturing factory from Wisconsin, is expanding into Iowa and chose Dyersville...
Wisconsin manufacturer to expand into Iowa, chooses Dyersville as first location
Police arrested 47-year-old David John Smith after a car chase early Tuesday morning.
Cedar Rapids police arrest man after early morning car chase
Adventureland in Altoona says it will remove three rides and add 10 new ones.
Adventureland to remove 3 rides, add 10 new ones next year
Jimmy James Hilleshiem, 39.
Man charged after allegedly stealing diesel tank in Benton County

Latest News

A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Fatal crash closes Highway 151 north of Walford
The captain for the Cyclones is Gerald Terry, a nine-year-old cancer survivor from Ames.
Ames 9-year-old cancer survivor to be Kid Captain at Cy-Hawk game
The Marshalltown Community School District will buy the city's historic Orpheum Theater for the...
Marshalltown public schools to buy Orpheum Theater for $1
The slow cooker is so convenient for families with kids and working parents because it...
Hy-Vee dietitian shares slow cooker recipes