Former President Trump to hold rally in Iowa in October

Former President Donald Trump says he will return to Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in October.

The Des Moines Register reports the rally is planned for October 9, and is likely to stoke speculation about a presidential run in 2024.

Trump said he’d be back in Iowa during a radio segment last month.

Trump won Iowa’s six electoral votes during the 2020 election. Trump also won Iowa in 2016, flipping it from Democrats after Barack Obama won it twice in a row.

A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll in June showed Iowans are split evenly, with 49 percent saying they view the former president favorably and 49 percent viewing him unfavorably.

