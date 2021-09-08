Fatal crash closes Hwy 151 north of Walford

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a fatal crash has closed Highway 151 north of Walford.

In a Tweet sent out just after 1 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a crash involving a car and a dump truck has closed the highway between Wright Brothers Boulevard and Walford.

The sheriff’s office says two people in the car sustained fatal injuries.

A detour is currently in place.

