Fatal crash closes Hwy 151 north of Walford

A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
By Eric Page
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a fatal crash has closed Highway 151 north of Walford.

In a Tweet sent out just after 1 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a crash involving a car and a dump truck has closed the highway between Wright Brothers Boulevard and Walford.

The sheriff’s office says two people in the car sustained fatal injuries.

A detour is currently in place.

KCRG-TV9 will update this story when more details are released.

