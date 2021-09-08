Fabulous weather the next few days, much warmer Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures are comfortably cool this morning thanks to high pressure building in from the northwest. The humidity has also dropped considerably. Plan on a really nice day with a northwest breeze and highs in the mid-70s in most areas. With lighter wind tonight, temperatures will likely drop back to the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tomorrow will be another nice one with sunshine and mid-70s on the way. By Friday, high pressure moves east which will open the door for some south winds and a return to 80 degrees. Saturday looks warm and dry at this point with highs well into the 80s. There isn’t much rain in our forecast at all until next week and those chances appear pretty low at this time. Have a good day!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.