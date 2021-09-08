Excluded workers push City Council in Iowa City to spend millions in pandemic funding

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday afternoon, the city council in Iowa City heard from immigrants and their advocates about how they think the city should spend millions in pandemic funding from the federal government.

About a dozen people spoke directly to the council, many were part of the Excluded Workers Fund. They want to give direct cash payments of $3,200 to thousands of undocumented immigrants who weren’t eligible for the stimulus checks the federal government already distributed.

They also want to give essential workers hazard pay if they earned less than $15 an hour. Ninoska Campos, the excluded worker fund’s lead organizer, was amongst the dozens that spoke.

“I feel happy to see all the Latino people here together fighting for something and knowing that we are the essential workers of Iowa,” Campos said.

