Dubuque County supervisors approve vote for $40 million conservation bond project

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters in Dubuque County will decide on a $40 million bond issue for conservation projects after the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors made that unanimous decision on Tuesday.

The use of the money would be categorized in the following way:

35%: Park improvements and expansion

35%: Water quality, land protection, and habitat management

20%: Trail improvements, development and expansion. Other uses including agriculture related water quality initiatives, ATV

10%: Trails, kayak launches, funding to municipalities for urban trails

Since it is a bond vote it needs a supermajority, or 60%, to pass. Supervisor Jay Wickham said the measure could positively impact outdoor recreation.

”I think this is an opportunity to leave a long-lasting legacy of Dubuque parks and trails and just love of the outdoors and also initiatives related to clean water,” Wickham said.

Voters will decide on this issue on November 2.

