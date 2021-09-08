Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Casey’s debuting new breakfast items to bolster pizza offerings

Farrokh Larijani, the head chef for the Casey's convenience store chain, demonstrates the...
Farrokh Larijani, the head chef for the Casey's convenience store chain, demonstrates the company's breakfast food options.(KCCI)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa-based convenience store chain, most famous for its grab-and-go pizza slices, will be adding more items to its breakfast menu.

According to television station KCCI, Casey’s will now offer four new items, including a breakfast burrito, breakfast bowl, and an item called a “signature handheld.” It was described as similar in nature to a breakfast pizza calzone, filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, and queso rolled up in dough.

“It just made sense to make this more into a handheld sandwich, it was quick and convenient, and you can grab it on the go and a cup of coffee and head down the road,” Farrokh Larijani, head chef for the company, said to KCCI.

The fourth new item was a “bean-to-cup” coffee variety which comes in six flavors.

Read the original story on KCCI's website

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a fire coming from the iconic car sign at Rick's Auto Sales in...
Iconic Cedar Rapids car lot sign catches fire Monday night
Zero Zone, a manufacturing factory from Wisconsin, is expanding into Iowa and chose Dyersville...
Wisconsin manufacturer to expand into Iowa, chooses Dyersville as first location
Police arrested 47-year-old David John Smith after a car chase early Tuesday morning.
Cedar Rapids police arrest man after early morning car chase
Adventureland in Altoona says it will remove three rides and add 10 new ones.
Adventureland to remove 3 rides, add 10 new ones next year
Jimmy James Hilleshiem, 39.
Man charged after allegedly stealing diesel tank in Benton County

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Two killed in Walford crash, collision happened shortly after deputy quit chase of vehicle
Associated Press investigative reporter James LaPorta and his son Joel, 5, sit at their home,...
A U.S. Marine, a curious Afghan boy, an unfathomable moment
An area of shoreline and adjacent land on the east side of East Lake Okoboji in northwest Iowa....
Group raises $8.2M to preserve land along East Lake Okoboji