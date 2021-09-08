Casey’s debuting new breakfast items to bolster pizza offerings

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa-based convenience store chain, most famous for its grab-and-go pizza slices, will be adding more items to its breakfast menu.

According to television station KCCI, Casey’s will now offer four new items, including a breakfast burrito, breakfast bowl, and an item called a “signature handheld.” It was described as similar in nature to a breakfast pizza calzone, filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, and queso rolled up in dough.

“It just made sense to make this more into a handheld sandwich, it was quick and convenient, and you can grab it on the go and a cup of coffee and head down the road,” Farrokh Larijani, head chef for the company, said to KCCI.

The fourth new item was a “bean-to-cup” coffee variety which comes in six flavors.

