California recall vote offers test of Biden political clout

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has been beset by public health, military and climate crises in the past month. Not much time has been left for a potential political disaster brewing for his party in California.

The White House is diving into next Tuesday’s California gubernatorial recall election, coming to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s aid with visits from Vice President Kamala Harris and then Biden himself.

The goal is to try to alleviate lingering concerns about Democratic turnout in the unusual September vote.

Harris will campaign in the state with Newsom on Wednesday, and Biden himself is expected to visit the state early next week.

The recall election against California Gov. Gavin Newsom stems from two key events on a single day last November. That’s when the Democratic governor dined with 11 friends and lobbyists at the high-end French Laundry restaurant while he was urging Californians not to gather.

It’s also when recall organizers got four extra months to qualify for the ballot. The extension gave them time to gather the nearly 1.5 million signatures needed.

A loss by Newsom next Tuesday would be a shocking outcome for a first-term Democrat who won in a landslide in 2018 and would likely install a Republican governor in the nation’s biggest blue state.

A Republican hasn’t won a statewide election in heavily Democratic California in 15 years. But the rapid ascent of conservative Larry Elder in the September recall election is alarming liberals fearful of a historic upset.

The Black Republican radio talk show host is running on conservative credentials. He would erase state vaccine and mask mandates, criticizes gun control and opposes the minimum wage because he says it tramples the free market.

The embattled Newsom calls him more extreme than former President Donald Trump. Recall mail-in ballots were sent in August. The last day to vote is Sept. 14.

FILE — In this July 13, 2021 file photo radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Norwalk, Calif. Elder, in his first press conference since announcing his candidacy July 12, told reporters that if he replaces Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 election any mask or vaccine mandates in place at that time “will be suspended right away.” (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) (Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)

