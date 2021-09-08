Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Bellevue man gets prison sentence for leaving incendiary device at someone’s home

45-year-old Aaron Hinke, of La Motte was arrested and charged with possession of an incendiary...
45-year-old Aaron Hinke, of La Motte was arrested and charged with possession of an incendiary or explosive device with intent.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA MOTTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Bellevue man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for placing an incendiary device on another person’s property.

Officials said 46-year-old Aaron Hinke pleaded guilty on March 22 to possession of a national firearms act destructive device not registered to the possessor.

Information presented at a prior hearing showed that Hinke placed the device on the property of a La Motte homeowner, and it was later found by the homeowner’s five-year-old child.

Officials said the device consisted of a cigarette, firework, and long firework fuse taped to a small gasoline container filled with a gas and oil mixture. The State Fire Marshall was able to defuse it.

Hinke was sentenced to 37 months in prison, and must serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a fire coming from the iconic car sign at Rick's Auto Sales in...
Iconic Cedar Rapids car lot sign catches fire Monday night
Police arrested 47-year-old David John Smith after a car chase early Tuesday morning.
Cedar Rapids police arrest man after early morning car chase
Zero Zone, a manufacturing factory from Wisconsin, is expanding into Iowa and chose Dyersville...
Wisconsin manufacturer to expand into Iowa, chooses Dyersville as first location
Jimmy James Hilleshiem, 39.
Man charged after allegedly stealing diesel tank in Benton County
A cold front approaches on Tuesday.
Cold front moves through Iowa on Tuesday

Latest News

The slow cooker is so convenient for families with kids and working parents because it...
Hy-Vee dietitian shares slow cooker recipes
Marion reintroduces mask requirement at city facilities
The Supreme Court is going back to physically meeting for the first time in nearly 19 months.
Supreme Court to resume meeting in-person
A house fire displaced the people who lived there on the northwest side in Cedar Rapids.
Dogs killed in Cedar Rapids house fire
Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about a scam involving people...
Better Business Bureau explains lottery, sweepstakes scam