Bellevue man gets prison sentence for leaving incendiary device at someone’s home

LA MOTTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Bellevue man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for placing an incendiary device on another person’s property.

Officials said 46-year-old Aaron Hinke pleaded guilty on March 22 to possession of a national firearms act destructive device not registered to the possessor.

Information presented at a prior hearing showed that Hinke placed the device on the property of a La Motte homeowner, and it was later found by the homeowner’s five-year-old child.

Officials said the device consisted of a cigarette, firework, and long firework fuse taped to a small gasoline container filled with a gas and oil mixture. The State Fire Marshall was able to defuse it.

Hinke was sentenced to 37 months in prison, and must serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

