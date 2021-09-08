Ames 9-year-old cancer survivor to be Kid Captain at Cy-Hawk game

AMES, Iowa (WOI) - Saturday is the big game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones.

This year’s game will feature two Kid Captains, one for each team.

The captain for the Cyclones is Gerald Terry, a nine-year-old cancer survivor from Ames.

Doctors discovered a golf ball-sized tumor in his throat in June of last year. They later diagnosed him with Burkitt’s Lymphoma.

It is an aggressive cancer where the tumor can double in size within 24 to 48 hours.

Gerald immediately began treatment at Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

During that time, he started to raise money for the Child Life team at Blank Children’s Hospital.

“I set my goal for $300, and I got way more,” Gerald said.

He ended up raising a total of $12,380.

“[He] never backed down,” said Jennifer Shane, his mother. “He was ready to go, whatever the doctors needed.”

The second Kid Captain representing the Iowa Hawkeyes is CC Hoover of Urbandale.

The eight-year-old has been receiving treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital for an overactive bladder.

