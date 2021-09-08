Alliant Energy workers recall week in Louisiana restoring power

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ida hit a Lousiana as a Category-4 hurricane nearly two weeks ago. 125 volunteer Alliant Energy workers headed down to assist in restoring power to the more than 1 million people who lost it in the storm. Crews are working 16 hour days cleaning up electrical debris and restoring power lines.

Entergy, a Louisana utility company, secured than 25,000 workers from 41 different states through a mutual assistance program. A similar program assisted Cedar Rapids in the 2020 Derecho recovery.

“It’s really nice to help someone else. I know, last year in the ratio, we had companies and linemen from all over the country helping us so it feels really good to kind of repay that,” said Tyler McClellan, an Alliant lineman working in Louisiana.

Alliant crews have helped restore power to more than 600,000 workers over the last week. Crews say the closer to the coastline they travel the worse the devastation gets.

Crews are expected to remain in Lousiana for another week, but say it could be longer depending on the needs of the state.

“We appreciate the opportunity. We appreciate our leadership at Alliant Energy letting us come down. We’re thankful for the other line energy employees that are back in Iowa taking care of everyone up there,” said McClellan.

McClellan says the trip has been incredibly inspiring.

“The community members made us lunches, made us supper, brought us cold drinks, which is very kind, very thankful and appreciative for us being here,”.

