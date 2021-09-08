Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Alliant Energy workers recall week in Louisiana restoring power

Alliant Energy is sending 125 of its employees to Louisiana Tuesday morning to help with power...
Alliant Energy is sending 125 of its employees to Louisiana Tuesday morning to help with power restoration efforts after Hurricane Ida hit the area.(KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ida hit a Lousiana as a Category-4 hurricane nearly two weeks ago. 125 volunteer Alliant Energy workers headed down to assist in restoring power to the more than 1 million people who lost it in the storm. Crews are working 16 hour days cleaning up electrical debris and restoring power lines.

Entergy, a Louisana utility company, secured than 25,000 workers from 41 different states through a mutual assistance program. A similar program assisted Cedar Rapids in the 2020 Derecho recovery.

“It’s really nice to help someone else. I know, last year in the ratio, we had companies and linemen from all over the country helping us so it feels really good to kind of repay that,” said Tyler McClellan, an Alliant lineman working in Louisiana.

Alliant crews have helped restore power to more than 600,000 workers over the last week. Crews say the closer to the coastline they travel the worse the devastation gets.

Crews are expected to remain in Lousiana for another week, but say it could be longer depending on the needs of the state.

“We appreciate the opportunity. We appreciate our leadership at Alliant Energy letting us come down. We’re thankful for the other line energy employees that are back in Iowa taking care of everyone up there,” said McClellan.

McClellan says the trip has been incredibly inspiring.

“The community members made us lunches, made us supper, brought us cold drinks, which is very kind, very thankful and appreciative for us being here,”.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a fire coming from the iconic car sign at Rick's Auto Sales in...
Iconic Cedar Rapids car lot sign catches fire Monday night
Police arrested 47-year-old David John Smith after a car chase early Tuesday morning.
Cedar Rapids police arrest man after early morning car chase
A cold front approaches on Tuesday.
Cold front moves through Iowa on Tuesday
University of Iowa IFC president speaks out
University of Iowa Interfraternity Council president speaks out
Marion police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old. Officials said Talaya Starr...
Operation Quickfind: 13-year-old Talaya Starr McGee

Latest News

RISE program forms new partnership to help clients
RISE program forms new partnership to help clients transition from incarceration
RISE program forms new partnership to help clients
RISE Program partners with 6th Judicial District Department of Corrections
"I feel happy to see all the Latino people here together fighting for something and knowing...
Excluded workers push City Council in Iowa City to spend millions in pandemic funding
Voters will decide on the issue in a special election on November 2.
Dubuque County supervisors approve vote for $40 million conservation bond project