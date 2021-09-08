Show You Care
Adventureland to remove 3 rides, add 10 new ones next year

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Adventureland in Altoona announced on Tuesday it plans to remove three rides and add 10 new ones in 2022.

In a Facebook video, the amusement park said it will remove the Lighthouse, Falling Star, and Lady Luck Rides.

The new attractions include:

  • The Des Moines Renaissance Faire
  • The Warhawks
  • Bernie’s Swing
  • The Lighthouse
  • The Revolution
  • Leap Frogs
  • Circus Balloons
  • The Clipper
  • Speedway Racers
  • Rockin’ Rainbow

Park officials told the Des Moines Register it was removing the three rides because routine parts are no longer available, meaning the rides can’t be fixed when they break down.

However, one ride that will not be removed is the Raging River Ride, where a deadly accident occurred earlier this summer.

On July 3, the Jaramillo family was on the ride when their raft suddenly flipped over.

Their 11-year-old son Michael died in the incident.

The family’s now 16-year-old son, David, got pinned underwater for 10 minutes. He spent an extensive amount of time in the hospital for critical injuries. He is now at home recovering.

The ride has been closed since the incident.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

