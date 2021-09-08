Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

3 Vermont troopers resign over fake COVID-19 vaccine cards allegations

Vermont troopers Shawn Sommers, Raymond Witkowski and David Pfindel have resigned in connection...
Vermont troopers Shawn Sommers, Raymond Witkowski and David Pfindel have resigned in connection with a fake COVID vaccination card scheme.(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Three Vermont state troopers have resigned in connection with an alleged fake COVID-19 vaccination card scheme.

Vermont State Police said Shawn Sommers and Raymond Witkowski submitted their resignations on Aug. 10 after another trooper raised concerns about their conduct. David Pfindel resigned effective Sept. 3 after an investigation by the Vermont Department of Public Safety, WCAX reported.

The three former troopers are suspected of having participated in the creation of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards, which might be a violation of federal law. The FBI is investigating.

In a statement, Col. Matthew Birmingham, the director of the Vermont State Police, said the accusations involve an extraordinary level of misconduct and he could not be more upset or disappointed.

“If these allegations are proved to be true, it is reprehensible that state troopers would manipulate vaccination cards in the midst of a pandemic, when being vaccinated is one of the most important steps anyone can take to keep their community safe from COVID-19,” Birmingham said. “I’m embarrassed that this situation has occurred and know that it has tarnished the reputation of the Vermont State Police.”

Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said: “Based on an initial internal review, we do not believe there is anything more the state police could have done to prevent this from occurring. As soon as other troopers became aware of this situation, they raised the allegations internally, and commanders took swift and decisive action to hold these individuals accountable and report this matter to federal authorities.”

Due to the ongoing FBI investigation, state police say they were unable to release information about the probe until Tuesday. They say they also will not be able to comment further because of the ongoing probe.

Copyright 2021 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a fire coming from the iconic car sign at Rick's Auto Sales in...
Iconic Cedar Rapids car lot sign catches fire Monday night
Police arrested 47-year-old David John Smith after a car chase early Tuesday morning.
Cedar Rapids police arrest man after early morning car chase
Zero Zone, a manufacturing factory from Wisconsin, is expanding into Iowa and chose Dyersville...
Wisconsin manufacturer to expand into Iowa, chooses Dyersville as first location
A cold front approaches on Tuesday.
Cold front moves through Iowa on Tuesday
University of Iowa IFC president speaks out
University of Iowa Interfraternity Council president speaks out

Latest News

Workers work on removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Va., on...
Statue of Confederate Robert E. Lee taken down in Virginia
The Iowa Restaurant Association says an influx of working moms could help restaurants recover.
Working moms may help Iowa restaurants recover from worker shortage
Willie Ray Fairley posted on Facebook Tuesday night he arrived in Louisiana and gave out 375...
Willie Ray Fairley and crew arrive in Louisiana, already giving out meals
To ease her fears and to show his wife she wasn’t alone, Gary showed up every morning in the...
‘I love you’ sign keeps ICU patient going
To ease her fears and to show his wife she wasn’t alone, Gary showed up every morning in the...
‘I love you’ sign keeps ICU patient going