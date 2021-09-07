Willie Ray Fairly leaves for Louisiana to feed hurricane victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A local restaurant owner left Monday morning to feed hurricane victims in Louisiana.

Last week, Willie Ray Fairley announced his plans to feed residents and linemen who may need a meal as recovery efforts continue after Hurricane Ida left widespread damage and power outages.

On Monday, Fairley posted pictures on Facebook thanking Green Acres Storage for providing a truck and Modern Companies Inc for pulling the Q Shack truck to Louisiana.

In the post, Fairley also said he plans to post updates along the way.

Shout out to Modern Companies Inc for pulling the Willie Ray's Q Shack Truck. Shout out to Seth Green and Green Acres... Posted by Willie Ray's Q Shack on Monday, September 6, 2021

Fairley has been recognized locally and nationally for his efforts to feed people after multiple natural disasters.

In Cedar Rapids, he fed hundreds of people per day for weeks after the derecho caused widespread damage in eastern Iowa.

He also took a team to Texas to feed people after a winter storm left many without power.

Fairley has been honored among Fortune’s 50 Greatest Leaders.

