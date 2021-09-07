Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Willie Ray Fairly leaves for Louisiana to feed hurricane victims

Willie Ray Fairley posted pictures on Monday before leaving for Louisiana to feed hurricane...
Willie Ray Fairley posted pictures on Monday before leaving for Louisiana to feed hurricane victims.(Willie Ray's Q Shack)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A local restaurant owner left Monday morning to feed hurricane victims in Louisiana.

Last week, Willie Ray Fairley announced his plans to feed residents and linemen who may need a meal as recovery efforts continue after Hurricane Ida left widespread damage and power outages.

On Monday, Fairley posted pictures on Facebook thanking Green Acres Storage for providing a truck and Modern Companies Inc  for pulling the Q Shack truck to Louisiana.

In the post, Fairley also said he plans to post updates along the way.

Shout out to Modern Companies Inc for pulling the Willie Ray's Q Shack Truck. Shout out to Seth Green and Green Acres...

Posted by Willie Ray's Q Shack on Monday, September 6, 2021

Fairley has been recognized locally and nationally for his efforts to feed people after multiple natural disasters.

In Cedar Rapids, he fed hundreds of people per day for weeks after the derecho caused widespread damage in eastern Iowa.

He also took a team to Texas to feed people after a winter storm left many without power.

Fairley has been honored among Fortune’s 50 Greatest Leaders.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed after kayak falls from trailer in Allamakee County
Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the death of an almost 2-year-old boy.
Police arrest caretaker suspected in death of 23-month-old boy
An Iowa ER doctor's message about the pandemic on Facebook Live is going viral.
Marshalltown doctor’s message urging people to get vaccinated goes viral
Two seriously hurt after boating accident on Mississippi River
A cold front approaches on Tuesday.
Cold front moves through Iowa on Tuesday

Latest News

University of Iowa IFC president speaks out
University of Iowa Interfraternity Council president speaks out
”If I can give back to fans and people as much as I can, that’s my biggest goal of being a...
Hawkeyes basketball player sells new clothing line for a good cause
Iowa sees employment growth after ending extra $300 unemployment benefit early, state still has...
Iowa sees employment growth after ending extra $300 unemployment benefit early, state still has workforce shortage
Iowa sees employment growth after ending extra $300 unemployment benefit early, state still has...
Iowa sees employment growth after ending extra $300 unemployment benefit early, state still has workforce shortage