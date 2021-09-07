Show You Care
Urbandale 8-year-old excited to be Kid Captain at Cy-Hawk game

By WOI
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
URBANDALE, Iowa (WOI) - Next Saturday is the big game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames.

And the Kid Captain tradition is returning this year after being put on hold last year due to the pandemic.

The program honors pediatric patients by bringing them out on to the field with the teams.

The Kid Captain for the Cy-Hawk game is 8-year-old CC Hoover of Urbandale.

She was adopted from China at the age of one. At the age of three, her pediatrician referred her to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital for an overactive bladder.

Since then, she’s had five surgeries. Her last surgery in May 2020 lasted for more than ten hours.

And now CC has a message to the nurses and doctors who helped her.

“Thank you for all their help to be Kid Captain and for all my surgeries,” she said.

CC’s family said she was supposed to be Kid Captain last year, but had to keep it a secret for a whole year because the pandemic put the tradition on hold.

Of the 12 Kid Captains selected for this season, three are from Eastern Iowa.

The list includes 15-year-old Brandi Gloeckner from Robins, 10-year-old Galilea Gonzalez from Cedar Falls, and nine-year-old Bentley Steven from Gladbrook.

