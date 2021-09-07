University of Iowa Interfraternity Council president speaks out

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A petition with more than 130,000 signatures as of Tuesday claims two former members of the Phi Gama Delta, or Fiji, fraternity drugged and raped a woman during a party in September 2020.

The petition triggered protests against Fiji and the University of Iowa calling for the chapter to be removed from campus.

Despite rumors that the Interfraternity Council failed to remove the chapter after hearing of the allegations last year, the IFC president says the council had no involvement in the case.

“IFC doesn’t deal with any Title IX procedures or anything that has to do with sexual assault or sexual misconduct in any form,” said Will Hochman, IFC president.

According to the US Department of Education, Title IX does cover sex-based harassment, which encompasses sexual assault and other forms of sexual violence.

Hochman says he understands the frustration around this particular incident and why greek life is under such close watch.

“When it comes to things like this, a lot of pressure comes towards my position. A lot of people kind of look are Who can I message? Who can we reach out to that can deal with this?” said Hochman. “But at the end of the day, we have to do our best job to clarify, do what we can to help out,”.

Hochman says IFC stands with victims of sexual assault and does all it can to help educate the 17 chapters on campus and their members.

“As IFC I take a very firm stance when it comes to this. In April, we did a huge very successful Sexual Assault Awareness Month, where lots of members got together, came together, listened to speakers who are victims of sexual assault,” said Hochman.

Hochman confirmed FIJI kicked out the accused perpetrators last year following the allegations.

“I will say from a judicial standpoint, it does take a long time for chapters to remove members, typically. So the fact that they did it pretty quickly and swiftly I give props to the old president,”.

An Iowa City police search warrant confirms there is photo evidence from the alleged sexual assault at the Phi Gamma Delta house last year.

