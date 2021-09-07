Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs new voting bill into law

TYLER, Texas (KCRG) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday signed into law a new voting bill overhauling the state’s election rules.

The new law extends the early voting period in the state, tightens restrictions on mail-in ballots, and cracks down on ballot harvesting.

“One thing [the law] does is it ensures that every eligible voter will have the opportunity to vote,” Abbott said at a press conference before signing the bill. “One way that it achieves that is it provides even more hours of time for people to be able to go cast their vote.”

The republican governor compared the state of Texas to President Biden’s home state of Delaware, saying Texas provides 12 days of early voting, and the new bill adds additional hours to those early voting days. Whereas, Delaware has no early voting days.

The Associated Press reported in October that Texas has already cast more ballots in the election during the early voting period than during all of the 2016 presidential race, aided by Democratic activists efforts to extend the early voting period by a week due to the pandemic.

“Mail-in ballots, this is an area where both Republicans as well as Democrats agree, has been the easiest way to cheat in the election process,” Abbott said.

A U.S. Election Assistance Commission report showed more than 43 percent of the votes cast in the 2020 election were mail-in ballots. The Associated Press reports that it was the first time in the history of the EAC’s survey that a majority of voters did not cast their ballots in-person.

Abbott says the state’s new law will make it harder for fraudulent votes to be cast, and makes ballot harvesting, or third parties collecting and delivering ballots, a third degree felony.

Democratic State Lawmakers fled Texas for weeks in an effort to delay the measure.

Opponents of the bill say they are already preparing to fight it.

