Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Temperatures fall quickly tonight behind cold front

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect partly cloudy skies through the rest of the afternoon as that cold front progresses to the east.

An isolated shower still may be possible to the northeast, but that chance remains low. Highs today in the low to mid-80s early on, then our winds shift to the northwest and will be gusty at times.

Temperatures fall quickly tonight in the upper 40s, low 50s. That’s where we start tomorrow and highs climb into the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy again from the northwest between 15-25mph. High pressure builds in the rest of the week and into the weekend, keeping us dry.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed after kayak falls from trailer in Allamakee County
A cold front approaches on Tuesday.
Cold front moves through Iowa on Tuesday
Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the death of an almost 2-year-old boy.
Police arrest caretaker suspected in death of 23-month-old boy
An Iowa ER doctor's message about the pandemic on Facebook Live is going viral.
Marshalltown doctor’s message urging people to get vaccinated goes viral
Two seriously hurt after boating accident on Mississippi River

Latest News

Wind forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Cold front today will bring some clouds and breezy conditions
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
A cold front approaches on Tuesday.
Cold front moves through Iowa on Tuesday