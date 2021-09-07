Temperatures fall quickly tonight behind cold front

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect partly cloudy skies through the rest of the afternoon as that cold front progresses to the east.

An isolated shower still may be possible to the northeast, but that chance remains low. Highs today in the low to mid-80s early on, then our winds shift to the northwest and will be gusty at times.

Temperatures fall quickly tonight in the upper 40s, low 50s. That’s where we start tomorrow and highs climb into the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy again from the northwest between 15-25mph. High pressure builds in the rest of the week and into the weekend, keeping us dry.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.